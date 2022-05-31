The Amazon jubilee decorations that will arrive in time for the celebrations

We’re now just days away from the platinum jubilee celebrations, where Her Majesty will be celebrating 70 years on the throne – making her the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Whether you’re planning a party, inviting guests over for afternoon tea or even going to see the Trooping the Colour parade yourself, there are plenty of ways to get involved with the regal occasion.

But with the long bank holiday weekend kicking off on Thursday, just how prepared are you? If the answer is “not very”, thankfully, Amazon is here to cater to all your last-minute jubilee needs.

From union jack flags and bunting to platinum-themed party packs or cake toppers, you’re spoilt for choice with the supplies available for next-day delivery or arrival by Thursday.

However you’re celebrating, we’ve rounded up the best-belated jubilee essentials to add to your baskets before the big day.

Read more:

Toyland Queen’s platinum jubilee Union Jack party bundle: £32.99, Amazon.co.uk

Arriving on your door step tomorrow thanks to next-day delivery, this party bundle is packed with platinum jubilee essentials. With a 5ft x 3ft flag, 12 hand flags, 4m bunting and 30 balloons all decorated with the union jack, you’re all set for a back garden get-together or park picnic. And if you’re watching a parade in person, the mini flags are particularly handy.

Buy now

Queen’s jubilee prosecco gift themed hamper: £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

This jubilee-themed hamper includes two bottles of prosecco, a wine glass, a jubilee greeting card, ferrero rocher, butterscotch biscuits, peanut butter and 10m of bunting – all for under £30. Whether given as a gift or using as fuel for your picnic, add it to your basket now for delivery tomorrow.

Buy now

Queen’s juilee individually wrapped milk chocolate neapolitians: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

Perfect for unwrapping during your jubilee-themed afternoon tea, these limited-edition neapolitans chocolates are a sweet treat fit for a queen. For £8.99, there’s 25 chocolates included in the pack, or you can get 100 for £24.99.

Buy now

Available for delivery on Thursday, these cake toppers will arrive just in time to add the final flourish to your jubilee-themed cakes. You’ll find 48 toppers in the pack with each designed in one of eight different platinum patterns – from union jacks to 70 years crowns.

Buy now

For those thinking that they have left it too last minute to go all out with the fancy dress for the jubilee, fear not, as this themed suit is available for next day delivery. Coming in a jazzy Union Jack print, the button up suit is complete with a matching tie. Whether strutting around the London celebrations or fulfilling the brief (and then some) at a jubilee-themed party, you’ll certainly look the part.

Buy now

Toyland queens platinum jubilee party wear bundle: £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

Containing two union jack cowboy hats, top hats, umbrella hats and head boppers, this fun eight-piece pack has everything you need to kit you and your family or friends out for the jubilee weekend. Available for next day delivery, the bundle will save you some pennis on buying similar items individually.

Buy now

Looking for some last-minute jubilee-themed paper cups? This pack of eight will arrive on your doorstep tomorrow just in time for your regal bash. Not only will it add a patriotic touch to your party, but the disposable cups make cleaning up a breeze.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homeware, try the below links:

Fancy getting a keepsake for the occasion? Take a look at our round-up of commemorative merchandise

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Amazon jubilee decorations that will arrive in time for the celebrations