The Adidas x Gucci collaboration finally has a release date

Gucci’s highlighy-anticipated collaboration with Adidas is set to launch in stores and online next month.

The collection, designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, includes clothing and accessories for men and women bearing a hybrid of both brand’s signature motifs.

More than three months after the collaboration was first unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in February, the designs will go on sale on 7 June at selected Gucci stores, and on both Gucci and Adidas websites.

The items include tracksuit bottoms featuring Adidas’ white three stripes on one leg, and Gucci’s red and green stripe on the other.

Conventionally formal pieces, like Gucci’s leather heels, suede loafers and silk scarves have also been reimagined with Adidas’ casual feel.

A pink tracksuit features Gucci’s red and green stripes on one leg (Carlijn Jacobs)

The collection is made up of flared pants, a bowling shirt for men, polo-shirt dresses and sweater vests.

It also sees the introduction of two new items, a selection of golf bags, and umbrellas – all featuring the Gucci monogram and the Adidas logo.

The classic Gazelle trainer has been reimagined with velvet (Carlijn Jacobs)

The shoe selection includes Gucci’s own take on Adidas’ Gazelle trainers, upgraded with velvet and monogrammed fabrics.

According to Vogue, Michele has been a longtime collector of the shoe.

Pieces feature a hybrid of Adidas and Gucci motifs (Carlijn Jacobs)

Speaking to the fashion magazine following the Milan show, Michelle described the collaboration as “an experiement, a never-ending process”.

The collection lands on 7 June (Carlijn Jacobs)

“Adidas introduced elegance in sportswear. I was thinking about men’s suits and tracksuits and sportswear, and tried to interpret it my way. The result might seem easy but the idea is really powerful,” he told Vogue.

“The idea was to break some codes through the sportswear. l looked at a picture of Madonna from ’83 where she was wearing an Adidas dress that had never been produced by them, but by a curator.

“This is now very normal – fashion has left the atelier – but looking at this picture, I was thinking about the kaleidoscope of things you see in the street.”

