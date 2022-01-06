The 2022 Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed Amidst Omicron Scare; BTS Cancel U.S. Plans

In an update that probably won’t come as a shocker, the Grammy Awards have been postponed, yet again. The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony initially scheduled for January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles is indefinitely delayed amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases and the risks posed by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The Recording Academy and CBS in a combined statement announced the news. The show has been pushed two years in a row now.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” the statement announcing the postponement read.

It further added, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Currently, the next date of the 2022 Grammys isn’t known. The nominations for this year with top nods going to Jon Baptiste, Billie Eillish and Justin Bieber were revealed a while ago and Trevor Noah was onboard to host the show.

Meanwhile K-pop band BTS received one nomination. In fact, the band members were set to travel to the United States for the award show, but have since cancelled their plans in light of the latest developments. A Big Hit Music rep confirmed, “BTS had planned to attend ‘The Grammy Awards’, but after being informed of the ceremony’s postponement, we have halted all plans for the group to head to the U.S.” as per multiple media reports.

The cancellation is a relief considering that BTS members Suga, RM and Jin had tested positive after travelling to the U.S. while they had tested negative upon arrival in South Korea, they were diagnosed with COVID-19 during their quarantine period. The members have since then made a full recovery.

