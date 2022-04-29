The 2022 festivals you can still get tickets for in the UK

There’s something truly hedonistic about watching your favourite band perform in a field to thousands of people while you’re covered in glitter, mud and some kind of cider or beer.

As many events were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, this year’s festival line-ups are better than ever as artists have missed performing just as much as we’ve been dreaming about getting back to the mosh pit.

While tickets for the biggest events such as Glastonbury sold out within minutes, there’s still time to book tickets for a live music event or two that will be one of the highlights of your summer.

And if you’re not fussed about camping, many events still have day passes remaining so you can catch the action and then check into a hotel.

Here are more details about some of the hottest UK festivals that still have tickets available.

Reading Festival

When: 26 – 28 August 2022

Where: Little John’s Farm, Richfield Avenue

Who’s on the line-up: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Rage Against The Machine, Bastille, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and more

Festival tickets: Day tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday are available for £94, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Leeds Festival

When: 26 – 28 August 2022

Where: Bramham Park, Leeds

Who’s on the line-up: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Rage Against The Machine, Bastille, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and more (exactly the same as the Reading line-up)

Festival tickets: Catch the full weekend of action for £259.20. Day tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday are available for £94, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Isle of Wight Festival

(Callum Barker)

When: 16 – 19 June 2022

Where: Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight

Who’s on the line-up: Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Jessie Ware, Muse, Tom Grennan, Freya Ridings

Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are £208.20. Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets cost £80.50, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Victorious Festival

When: 26 – 28 August 2022

Where: Southsea seafront, Portsmouth

Who’s on the line-up: Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Primal Scream, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Suede and more

Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are £175. Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets cost £55, Kaboodle

(Callum Morse)

When: 1 – 14 August 2022

Where: Fistral Beach, Cornwall

Who’s on the line-up: Kings of Leon, George Ezra, Discolosure, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Wombats and more

Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are sold out but Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets are available from £86, Seetickets.com

trnsmt 2022

When: 8 – 10 July 2022

Where: Green Park, Glasgow

Who’s on the line-up: Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, The Strokes, Foals, Fontaines D.C, Sigrid, Wolf Alice and more

Festival tickets: Three day tickets are £200.10, two day tickets are £147.75 and single day standard tickets are £80.15, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Wireless festival

(Isabel Infantes/PA Wire. )

When: 8-10 July 2022

Where: Finsbury Park, London

Who’s on the line-up: Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Meghan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, H.E.R and more

Festival tickets: Friday, Saturday or Sunday day tickets cost from £95, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Latitude festival

When: 21 – 24 July 2022

Where: Henham Park, Suffolk

Who’s on the line-up: Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Foals, Manic Street Preachers, Freya Ridings, Groove Armada, Little Simz and more

Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets cost £254.05, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Goodwood Festival of Speed

(Getty Images)

When: 23 – 26 June 2022

Where: Goodwood House, Chichester

Who’s on the line-up: Drivers from five F1 teams: McLaren, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari and Williams Racing

Festival tickets: Day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Shootout Sunday are available from £47, Goodwood.com

Download festival

When: 1 – 12 June 2022

Where: Donnington Park, Derby

Who’s on the line-up: Kiss, Iron Maiden, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Korn, The Darkness and more

Festival tickets: Five night camping tickets cost £268. Day tickets from £98.40, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Rewind festival

(Rewind Festival)

When: 19 – 21 August 2022

Where: Henley Meadows, Henley-Upon-Thames

Who’s on the line-up: Holly Johnson, The Human League, Belinda Carlisle, Midge Ure, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Heather Small, T’Pau and more

Festival tickets: Weekend no camping tickets cost £109. Day tickets from £66, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Wilderness festival

When: 4 – 7 August 2022

Where: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Who’s on the line-up: Underworld, Jungle, Peggy Gou, Years and Years, Roisin Murphy, Jordan Rakei, Gabriels and more

Festival tickets: Three-night camping tickets cost £230, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Cinch Presents Creamfields South

(Warren Simmens)

When: 2- 4 June 2022

Where: Hylands Park, Chelmsford

Who’s on the line-up: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Idris Elba, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens and more

Festival tickets: Three-day standard camping tickets are £240. Day tickets from £93.50, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Sundown festival

When: 2 – 4 September 2022

Where: Norfolk Showground Arena, Norwich

Who’s on the line-up: Sean Paul, Loyle Carner, RAYE, Bugzy Malone, Ray BLK and more

Festival tickets: Camping tickets are £197.5. Day tickets from £66, Ticketmaster.co.uk

Kendal Calling festival

When: 28 – 31 July 2022

Where: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

Who’s on the line-up: Stereophonics, Supergrass, Bastille, The Kooks, The Wombats, Tom Grennan, The Vaccines, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Amy Macdonald and more

Festival tickets: Three-day camping tickets cost £178.75, Kendallcalling.co.uk

