The 2022 festivals you can still get tickets for in the UK

There’s something truly hedonistic about watching your favourite band perform in a field to thousands of people while you’re covered in glitter, mud and some kind of cider or beer.
As many events were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, this year’s festival line-ups are better than ever as artists have missed performing just as much as we’ve been dreaming about getting back to the mosh pit.
While tickets for the biggest events such as Glastonbury sold out within minutes, there’s still time to book tickets for a live music event or two that will be one of the highlights of your summer.
And if you’re not fussed about camping, many events still have day passes remaining so you can catch the action and then check into a hotel.
Here are more details about some of the hottest UK festivals that still have tickets available.
Reading Festival
When: 26 – 28 August 2022
Where: Little John’s Farm, Richfield Avenue
Who’s on the line-up: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Rage Against The Machine, Bastille, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and more
Festival tickets: Day tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday are available for £94, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Leeds Festival
When: 26 – 28 August 2022
Where: Bramham Park, Leeds
Who’s on the line-up: Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Rage Against The Machine, Bastille, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and more (exactly the same as the Reading line-up)
Festival tickets: Catch the full weekend of action for £259.20. Day tickets for Friday, Saturday or Sunday are available for £94, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Isle of Wight Festival
When: 16 – 19 June 2022
Where: Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight
Who’s on the line-up: Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Jessie Ware, Muse, Tom Grennan, Freya Ridings
Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are £208.20. Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets cost £80.50, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Victorious Festival
When: 26 – 28 August 2022
Where: Southsea seafront, Portsmouth
Who’s on the line-up: Stereophonics, Paolo Nutini, Primal Scream, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Suede and more
Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are £175. Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets cost £55, Kaboodle
When: 1 – 14 August 2022
Where: Fistral Beach, Cornwall
Who’s on the line-up: Kings of Leon, George Ezra, Discolosure, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Tom Grennan, The Wombats and more
Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets are sold out but Friday, Saturday or Sunday tickets are available from £86, Seetickets.com
trnsmt 2022
When: 8 – 10 July 2022
Where: Green Park, Glasgow
Who’s on the line-up: Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi, The Strokes, Foals, Fontaines D.C, Sigrid, Wolf Alice and more
Festival tickets: Three day tickets are £200.10, two day tickets are £147.75 and single day standard tickets are £80.15, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Wireless festival
When: 8-10 July 2022
Where: Finsbury Park, London
Who’s on the line-up: Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Meghan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, H.E.R and more
Festival tickets: Friday, Saturday or Sunday day tickets cost from £95, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Latitude festival
When: 21 – 24 July 2022
Where: Henham Park, Suffolk
Who’s on the line-up: Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Foals, Manic Street Preachers, Freya Ridings, Groove Armada, Little Simz and more
Festival tickets: Weekend camping tickets cost £254.05, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Goodwood Festival of Speed
When: 23 – 26 June 2022
Where: Goodwood House, Chichester
Who’s on the line-up: Drivers from five F1 teams: McLaren, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari and Williams Racing
Festival tickets: Day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Shootout Sunday are available from £47, Goodwood.com
Download festival
When: 1 – 12 June 2022
Where: Donnington Park, Derby
Who’s on the line-up: Kiss, Iron Maiden, Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Korn, The Darkness and more
Festival tickets: Five night camping tickets cost £268. Day tickets from £98.40, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Rewind festival
When: 19 – 21 August 2022
Where: Henley Meadows, Henley-Upon-Thames
Who’s on the line-up: Holly Johnson, The Human League, Belinda Carlisle, Midge Ure, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Heather Small, T’Pau and more
Festival tickets: Weekend no camping tickets cost £109. Day tickets from £66, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Wilderness festival
When: 4 – 7 August 2022
Where: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire
Who’s on the line-up: Underworld, Jungle, Peggy Gou, Years and Years, Roisin Murphy, Jordan Rakei, Gabriels and more
Festival tickets: Three-night camping tickets cost £230, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Cinch Presents Creamfields South
When: 2- 4 June 2022
Where: Hylands Park, Chelmsford
Who’s on the line-up: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Idris Elba, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens and more
Festival tickets: Three-day standard camping tickets are £240. Day tickets from £93.50, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Sundown festival
When: 2 – 4 September 2022
Where: Norfolk Showground Arena, Norwich
Who’s on the line-up: Sean Paul, Loyle Carner, RAYE, Bugzy Malone, Ray BLK and more
Festival tickets: Camping tickets are £197.5. Day tickets from £66, Ticketmaster.co.uk
Kendal Calling festival
When: 28 – 31 July 2022
Where: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria
Who’s on the line-up: Stereophonics, Supergrass, Bastille, The Kooks, The Wombats, Tom Grennan, The Vaccines, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Amy Macdonald and more
Festival tickets: Three-day camping tickets cost £178.75, Kendallcalling.co.uk
