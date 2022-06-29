The 1975 fans react to new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language tracklist: “It’s so short”

The 1975 have announced the title and tracklist of their new album.
Entitled Being Funny in a Foreign Language, the band’s fifth studio album will feature just 11 tracks.
Fans have shared their surprise over the number of tracks on the album, with The 1975 having built a reputation for long albums with significantly longer tracklists.
“It’s so short nooooo”, wrote one fan on Twitter.
Another tweeted, “holy s***, 10 tracks only this is like the complete opposite of NOACF”, alluding to the group’s 22-track 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form.
Retweeting the news, someone else wrote: “Very surprised it doesn’t have 17381929 songs on it”, whilst another joked: “I’m sorry… a @the1975 album that isn’t 37 tracks long?”
“What do you mean there are *only* 11 tracks on a 1975 album?! If it’s not at least 2 hours long then I don’t want to know” said one Twitter user..
Other fans were just extremely excited about the news.
“I WANT TO CRY” said one, while another wrote: “YES ANOTHER OBSESSION THANKS”.
Frontman Matty Healy also took to Instagram last night (28 June) to share an intro snippet from their forthcoming single “Part of the Band” released on 7 July.
The single was originally teased when black and white posters of Healy started appearing around London.
The tracklist for Being Funny In A Foreign Language can be found below:
“The1975”
“Happiness”
“Looking For Somebody (To Love)”
“Part of the Band”
“Oh Caroline”
“I’m In Love With You”
“All I Need To Hear”
“Wintering”
“Human Too”
“About You”
“When We Are Together”
