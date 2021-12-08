The 10 most-searched for foods on Google this year

Our relationship with food has changed dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic – namely, we’re cooking at home more than ever before.

Earlier this year, a YouGov survey found that 73 per cent of Britons enjoyed cooking more in 2020 and 91 per cent wanted to cook at home as much, or more, over the following 12 months.

While 2020 saw banana bread and sourdough top our to-cook lists, this year we’ve gotten a bit more experimental with our food choices – at least, if Google’s new Year in Search report for 2021 is anything to go by.

The report found that birria tacos was the most-searched food of 2021. A Mexican dish, the birria taco is a filled taco, dipped in stew.

The tacos have been all over TikTok this year – and it seems the video-sharing platform has had a big influence on the foods we’ve been searching for.

Feta pasta, you know the baked feta in a bed of tomatoes dish that we all became obsessed with at the beginning of the year, features at number three on the list.

Other foods we can thank TikTok for making popular include baked oats and overnight oats, which feature at number nine and 10 on the list respectively.

The #BakedOats hashtag has over 933.8 million views on the platform, with top videos showing recipes for cookie dough, chocolate, banana and salted caramel-flavoured oats.

Nasi goreng, a fried rice dish generally topped with an egg, was the second most-searched for food this year.

Charcuterie boards were the fourth most-searched, while three Japanese dishes completed the top 10 – shogayaki, teriyaki amberjack and tonjiru which placed fifth, seventh and eighth respectively.

You can see the full list below.

The top 10 most-searched for foods on Google for 2021

Birria tacos Nasi goreng Feta pasta Charcuterie board Shogayaki Potato soup Teriyaki Amberjack Tonjiru Baked oats Overnight oats

