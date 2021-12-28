The 10 most-liked Instagram photos of 2021

The most popular Instagram posts of 2021 have been revealed.

Claiming the number one spot with a staggering 32 million likes is Cristiano Ronaldo with his post announcing that he and girlfriend model Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.

On 28 October, the footballer, who has 382 million followers, shared a selfie of himself and Rodriguez in bed together holding the scan revealing the pregnancy.

The Manchester United star is already father to four-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and has an 11-year-old son named Cristiano Jr.

In second place on the list is Ariana Grande’s post in which she shared photographs from her wedding with Dalton Gomez.

On 26 May, the singer shared a series of snaps from the at-home celebration, showing her kissing her new husband and posing in her custom Vera Wang gown.

The post achieved more than 26 million likes.

This was followed by a post from Kylie Jenner announcing she was expecting a second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The reality TV star’s pregnancy had been the subject of speculation for months.

However, Jenner confirmed the news herself in a short video posted on Instagram in which she showed how she shared the news with her mother, Kris Jenner; her daughter Stormi handed a photo of the scan to her.

The video racked up more than 153 million views but only 24 million likes.

The fourth most popular post of the year came from Billie Eilish when she revealed her new blonde hairdo in March.

The musician, who had previously had brunette locks, shared a photograph of herself with platinum blonde hair alongside the caption: “pinch me”.

The post garnered more than 23 million likes.

Another one of Eilish’s posts made it into the top 10, with an image from her photoshoot with British Vogue coming in at 6th place.

In the photograph, Eilish is seen posing in beige pin-up garb with her hair styled in blonde curls.

The post earned more than 22 million likes.

Elsewhere, the list is populated by three posts from football star Lionel Messi. In 5th place is Messi’s first post after signing with Paris Saint-Germain FC in August, followed by a post shared in July of him holding the Copa America trophy (7th place) and a post announcing his departure from Barcelona during a press conference shared in August (8th place).

In 9th place is a post shared by Iron Shore Mermaid surprising a child at a zoo where she works.

This was followed by a post shared by Tom Holland wishing his rumoured girlfriend, and Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya a happy birthday.

In the photograph, Holland is pictured in front of a mirror his Spider-Man suit with Zendaya behind him taking the photograph.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he captioned the photo, referencing the name of Zendaya’s character in the film. “Gimme a call when your up xxx [sic]”

