The 10 most iconic Glastonbury outfits of all time

Glastonbury is back. After a two-year hiatus, the iconic festival has returned to Worthy Farm to celebrate its delayed 50th year.

This year will see headliners such as Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar — but our eyes will be firmly set on the festival’s fashion.

Historically, Glastonbury has seen celebrities like Emma Watson, Margot Robbie, and even Adele descend on its tent-laden grounds.

But only a few have seen their festival style coveted far and wide. Here’s our pick of the best.

Gwen Stefani, 2002

During No Doubt’s 2002 performance at Glastonbury, Gwen Stefani rocked her signature look for that era: a bandeau top, with low-waisted tartan trousers, and a chunky studded belt.

The singer wore her hair up in a high ponytail, and her striped top read “LAMB” across the front, which would soon be a hallmark of her solo career.

Sienna Miller, 2004

The “it” girl of the early naughties, Sienna Miller rocked two of the era’s biggest trends at the 2004 Glastonbury festival: low waist belts and Ugg boots.

Kate Moss, 2005

(Getty Images)

The undisputed queen of Glastonbury style, one of Kate Moss’ most memorable looks was from the 2005 festival.

Pictured with boyfriend of the time, Pete Doherty, Moss wore Wellington boots (a festival staple), paired with a mini dress, low waist belt and a leather jacket. She completed the look with a black leather studded bag.

Amy Winehouse, 2007

(Getty Images)

The success of her second album Back to Black, which was released earlier in 2007, saw Amy Winehouse make a triumphant return to Glastonbury by headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Her outfit was classic for the time: a layered singlet top, plaited belt, and dark jeans. The singer also wore her hair in its signature beehive, and stayed true to her signature beauty look too with her exaggerated winged eyeliner.

Beyonce, 2011

One of the 2011 headliners, Beyonce positively glowed in her sequined gold top.

The singer kept her legs bare, and complemented the look with a pair of ankle boots and a chunky waist belt.

Florence Welch, 2014

Florence Welch stunned in her off-duty look during the 2014 Glastonbury festival.

The singer wore an embroidered orange vest over a white shirt, and donned an orange fringed leather jacket on her shoulders. She completed the look with wellies and John Lennon-style round sunglasses.

Adele, 2015

As well as being one of the festival’s headliners in 2015, Adele also attended the festival as a guest.

The singer proved that her festival dress sense is just as stylish as her on-stage fashion, with oversized sunglasses and a beaded folk-style mini dress.

Paloma Faith, 2015

A regular Glastonbury attendee, Paloma Faith went bright with her 2015 look.

The singer complemented her psychedelic-style hooded poncho with a pair of leopard print wellies.

FKA twigs, 2015

Did FKA twigs start the bedwear-as-daywear trend of the late 2010s? Judging by this look she wore for her 2015 Glastonbury set, we think she just may have.

Alexa Chung, 2016

While Alexa Chung was queen of the “Indie Sleaze” look at Glastonbury back in the 2000s, she proved that her evolved 2010s style was still Glasto-worthy in 2016.

Chung paired her trusty wellies with a striped knitted dress and purple rain jacket.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The 10 most iconic Glastonbury outfits of all time