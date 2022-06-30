‘That was the last thing I expected’: Sharon Horgan details surreal exchange with Liam Gallagher

Sharon Horgan has detailed a surreal exchange she had with Liam Gallagher about her parenting comedy Motherland.
The Channel 4 show stars Anna Maxwell Martin as a stressed-out middle-class mother juggling everything from the competitiveness of the morning school run to the chaos of hosting a children’s party.
In a new interview, Horgan has revealed that, when she was standing side-of-stage at Gallagher’s recent Manchester show, she discovered that the former Oasis star is a fan.
“I went to see Liam Gallagher play and as he was coming onstage, he came over to me and said, ‘Motherland! F***ing genius!’” she told NME. “And I thought, ‘What the f***?!’ That was the last thing I expected.
“First of all, I never expect people to know me from Motherland, because I’m behind the scenes writing and secondly, I never thought Liam Gallagher would fit into its demographic.
“I always thought it would be mums in Green Park who watched it, so I absolutely f***ing loved that.”
Gallagher has had four children with four different women. Molly is 24, Lennon is 22, Gene is 20 and Gemma is nine.
Horgan’s next project is the Apple TV+ comedy thriller Bad Sisters, in which she stars in alongside Anne Marie-Duff and Eve Hewson.
The show follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.
