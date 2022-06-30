‘That was the last thing I expected’: Sharon Horgan details surreal exchange with Liam Gallagher

Sharon Horgan has detailed a surreal exchange she had with Liam Gallagher about her parenting comedy Motherland.

The Channel 4 show stars Anna Maxwell Martin as a stressed-out middle-class mother juggling everything from the competitiveness of the morning school run to the chaos of hosting a children’s party.

In a new interview, Horgan has revealed that, when she was standing side-of-stage at Gallagher’s recent Manchester show, she discovered that the former Oasis star is a fan.

“I went to see Liam Gallagher play and as he was coming onstage, he came over to me and said, ‘Motherland! F***ing genius!’” she told NME. “And I thought, ‘What the f***?!’ That was the last thing I expected.

“First of all, I never expect people to know me from Motherland, because I’m behind the scenes writing and secondly, I never thought Liam Gallagher would fit into its demographic.

“I always thought it would be mums in Green Park who watched it, so I absolutely f***ing loved that.”

Gallagher has had four children with four different women. Molly is 24, Lennon is 22, Gene is 20 and Gemma is nine.

‘Motherland’ cast (BBC/Delightful Industries/Merman/Colin Hutton)

Horgan’s next project is the Apple TV+ comedy thriller Bad Sisters, in which she stars in alongside Anne Marie-Duff and Eve Hewson.

The show follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

