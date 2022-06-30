‘That 2003 drop-goal’: Nadine Dorries confuses rugby league and union in embarrassing speech gaffe

The culture secretary Nadine Dorries made an embarrassing gaffe duirng a speech at a Rugby League World Cup event in St Helens on Thursday as reminisced about her favourite memory from the sport – Jonny Wilkinson’s iconic drop-goal in 2003 to win the rugby union World Cup.

Dorries – who heads the government department for digital, culture, media, and sport – is reported by the BBC to have told her audience: “I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league – my long-standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. We were drinking Bloody Marys at the time. Wow, what a moment that was.”

more to follow…

