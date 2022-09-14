‘Thank God’: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Lands In Legal Trouble For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’

Popular Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra, who are teaming up on the silver screen for the first time for filmmaker Indra Kumar’s upcoming project ‘Thank God’, seem to run into an unexpected roadblock just days after the makers dropped the movie’s trailer. According to online reports, a legal case has been filed against the lead actors and the film’s director for allegedly ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

In the petition filed by advocate Himanshu Srivastava, the film’s trailer features Bhagwan Chitragupta presented in a ‘clumsy manner’ with the use of ‘jokes and objectionable words’. Furthermore, the petition read, “Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man’s good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments.” Well, that’s not all as it also mentions that the film is a ‘well planned conspiracy by Bollywood to disturb public peace’.

While the court is all set to hear the case on November 18, the petitioner’s statement is also reported to be recorded on the same date. Meanwhile, the Indra Kumar directorial starring Ajay, Sidharth and Rakul Preet Singh, is scheduled to release on October 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ajay also has ‘Bholaa’ and ‘Drishyam 2’ lined up in the pipeline while Sidharth is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action movies ‘Yodha’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.

SEE ALSO: Rohit Shetty Promises ‘Biggest Cop Universe Ever’ As He Gears Up To Shoot ‘Singham 3’ With Ajay Devgn

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Thank God': Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Lands In Legal Trouble For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'