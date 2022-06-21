On top of a nationwide rail strike, today sees large-scale industrial action shut down transport across the capital.

London Underground workers have staged a 24-hour walkout, with all Tube lines fully or partly suspended.

People have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until mid-morning on Wednesday.

The only transport options that remain unaffected are buses, DLR and tram services, though all are expected to be busier than usual.

The Elizabeth line is operating with severe delays, while London Overground is operating a reduced service until 6.30pm, with around half of scheduled trains running.

This is the fourth Tube strike of 2022 so far.

The RMT union has said the dispute, which has led to both today’s Tube strike and rail strikes across the country this week, is over job cuts, pay freezes and working conditions.

“The RMT supports the campaign for a square deal for all working people in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, and our current campaign is a part of that more general campaign which means that public services have to be properly funded and all workers properly paid with good conditions,” it said in a statement.

Show latest update 1655800386 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 21 June 2022 09:33

Source Link TfL Tube strike - live: London grinds to a halt as entire Underground network shuts down