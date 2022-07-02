The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed a hotly debated 1925 state law banning abortions to take effect, overruling a lower court decision.

In June, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which established a federal constitutional right to abortion, Texas’s 1925 abortion ban automatically took effect.

The law had remained on the books in the state for the previous century—even though abortion has been federally protected for the last five decades.

A group of abortion clinics sued to stop the old law from being reinstated, arguing it had previously been interpretted by courts as repealed and unenforceable after Roe.

A Harris County judge temporarily blocked the implementation of the ban, which calls for prison sentences for abortion providers.

The ruling allowed abortions at the clinics in the lawsuit to continue temporarily until up to six weeks of pregnancy, the threshold under Texas’s more recently implemented abortion restrictions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the Supreme Court decision on Twitter on Saturday morning, calling it a “pro-life victory” for “Texas’ unborn babies.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Texas Supreme Court allows abortion ban to go into effect