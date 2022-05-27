Texas shooting – latest: Officials read harrowing 911 calls from massacre

Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack

The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas this week entered through a door that was propped open, then fired multiple rounds as 911 calls from students and people inside asked police for help, according to local law enforcement.

Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said officers did not breach a classroom door and kill Salvador Ramos until after 12:50pm on Tuesday. Between the hour that officers arrived and the gunman was killed, there were 19 officers in a hallway, he said.

At 12.16pm, a caller told a 911 dispatcher who was in a classroom that there were eight to nine children still alive. In another call after 12.36pm, a student asked “please send the police now.”

The latest details from Texas officials in the wake of the mass shooting follow a contradictory timeline and uncertain police accounts of the hour after Ramos arrived at the school, raising questions about security at Robb Eleemntary School and the police response, as parents pleaded with officers outside the school to save their children.

Show latest update 1653669455 McGraw: ‘We are not here to defend what happened, we are here to report the facts so they have the facts’ Asked how any students were killed within the time that officers initially refused to engage the gunman and the point that a tactical team fatally shot him, Director McCraw says he does not have an answer. “I don’t have that answer. We’re looking at that now,” he said. Director McGraw, who has admitted that police wrongly believed the gunman was “barricaded” in a classroom, said, “What do I say to the parents? I don’t have anything to say to the parents, other than what happened.” “We are not here to defend what happened, we are here to report the facts so they have the facts,” he said. “If I thought it would help, I would apologize.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:37 1653668902 McGraw: ‘There were children in that classroom that were still at risk’ Director McCraw admitted that “obviously, based on the information we have, there were children in that classroom that were still at risk” despite police initially claiming that the gunman was “barricaded” by officers in a room, rather than an active shooter. “From the benefit of hind sight where I’m sitting now, of course it was not the right decision,” he said. “It was the wrong decision. Period.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:28 1653668448 GoFundMe for Uvalde teacher and husband who died two days later raises $2m Donations for the teacher who was killed during the Uvalde massacre and her husband, who died just two days later, have poured in over the last few days, raising more than $2m for the young family the pair leave behind. Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:20 1653668373 Police: Gunman entered school through propped-open door, 19 officers entered hallway as victims called 911 Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the gunman entered the school through a door that was propped open. Officers entered minutes later, and there were 19 officers in the school hallway by 12.03pm. Officers did not breach a classroom door and kill the gunman until 12:50pm. At 12.16 p.m., about 45 minutes before the gunman was killed, a caller told a 911 dispatcher who was in a classroom said that there was eight to nine children still alive. In another call after 12.36pm, a student asked “please send the police now.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:19 1653667382 Texas law enforcement providing update Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, is giving a briefing from Uvalde on the state of investigations. Stay tuned. Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:03 1653667248 Growing calls for FBI to investigate police response to Uvalde massacre A congressman’s letter to the FBI and growing demands for federal intervention in the Uvalde massacre follows conflicting and often wildly contradictory statements from Texas authorities, including a false statement that a school-assigned officer fired at the gunman before he entered the school, and a failure to fully account for the hour that followed. Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 17:00 1653666948 Sandy Hook survivor: ‘Schools are unsafe working conditions for students and educators’ Abbey Clements, who was a teacher at Sandy Hook during the 2012 massacre that killed 20 young children and six others, said he bears “witness to what happens, what can happen, what did happen, and what comes in the aftermath” of the horror of school shootings in America. “Schools are unsafe working conditions for students and educators,” she said during a press conference in Houston with teachers unions, survivors and gun control advocates. “Teachers are walking in every day these days crying, having to field questions from students,” she said. “They come in and lock eyes with us, because they know, but they don’t know what to say, and we don’t know what to say. … We need to help pave the way for them to tell their stories.” She added that not only are children exposed to gun violence in schools, they are “bringing gun violence into their schools every day,” from shootings in their community to domestic violence in their homes. “Woven into those stories, there’s poverty, there’s homelessness, there’s unfair immigration that weigh on parents, there’s racism – all of this now with easy access to guns,” she said. “This is not OK. We have too many guns in our country. But there are ways to make things safer for our students and our educators and in our communities.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 16:55 1653665842 David Hogg: ‘I don’t want to hear that young people aren’t doing our jobs’ David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School shootings in 2018 and co-founder of youth-led gun reform organisation March for Our Lives, said the momentum behind youth-led movements to end gun violence in the decades after the Columbine and Sandy Hook massacres has put Americans in a historic position to combat the proliferation of guns. “I genuinely believe this time can be different,” he said, adding that the NRA is at its “weakest point” politically after lawsuits and political pressure. On top of that, we have the most pro-gun sfety House, Senate and president ever in American history. I believe this time can be different,” he added. Following the Parkland shootings, when he was 17 years old, he said young people participated in nationwide elections at historic rates after officials told them to get politcally engaged after years of legislative inaction. “I don’t want to hear that young people aren’t doing our jobs,” he said. We need the adults to do their jobs too … Right now we’re the adults, and we’re not going tot let the next generation take this on.” He said gun owners need “to stand up and agree we need action … and let politicians know the NRA does not represent them.” “We have to figure out what we can agree on for the sake of our children,” he said. Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 16:37 1653665364 Texas teachers union president: ‘How many times do children have to be a role models for the adults?’ Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association, said pressuring lawmakers to advance gun reform legislation or policymakers to protect children in schools should not fall on the children who need protections. “It should not be their burden to carry to make adults take action to save our children’s lives,” she said. “How many times do children have to be a role models for the adults? … What’s it going to take for lawmakers to stop and value their lives? … We are sick and tired of talking about this.” The massacre in Uvalde is “an unimaginable loss. The children in Uvalde are going to carry this for the rest of their lives,” she said. “That community is forever going to be remembered by this tragedy … We can’t have one more.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 16:29 1653664734 Teachers unions, school shooting survivors and gun control advocates demand reform in Houston The presidents of the nation’s two largest teachers unions, representing nearly 5 million educators and school staff, are joined by March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg and school shooting survivors in Houston, Texas, near where the National Rifle Association is holding its annual conference. Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said the moment is not about “saying it’s enough but asking the question: what are we prepared to do?” “We can’t leave it at, Here we are again. We can’t leave it at, We tried,” she said. “And say we aren’t able to make changes so that they can live.” Juto Brown, national director of the Journey and Justice Alliance, said a sense of “hopelessness” in the US is “fuelled” by access to guns. Sarah Lerner, a teacher and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in 2018, said she will “keep fighting this fight until I have no fight left.” Alex Woodward 27 May 2022 16:18

