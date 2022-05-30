Texas shooting – latest: DoJ to investigate police response as Abbott booed at memorial site

Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

US Department of Justice to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting.

Spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement that “at the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the US Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24”.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Mr Coley added.

Meanwhile, Texas governor Greg Abbott was booed by mourners during his visit to the school on Sunday. His visit came the same day as that of president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden who were also confronted by grieving residents asking them to “do something”.

The president, entering his limousine, responded: “We will.”

Show latest update 1653884297 ‘We need change’: Abbott heckled at Uvalde memorial site A crowd of onlookers booed Governor Greg Abbott during his visit to Robb Elementary School on Sunday. “Please Governor Abbott help Uvalde county,” one person shouted. “We need change! We need change, governor!” While the Republican earlier promised action, he said the measures would focus on mental health and school safety. “You can expect robust discussion and my hope is laws passed that I will sign addressing health care in this state,” he had said on Friday. “There are an array of health issues that relate to those who commit gun crimes.” Namita Singh 30 May 2022 05:18 1653883260 Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says Congress has the will to act after Uvalde A Connecticut senator who won praise last week for his passionate response to the Uvalde shooting on the Senate floor now says he thinks Republicans are willing to come to the table and discuss reforms to tackle mass shootings. Sen Chris Murphy joined CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday and told host Margaret Brennan that he’s seeing more interest from Republicans in pursuing bipartisan reforms than at any point in his career since the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in his home state under the Obama presidency. “Republicans are not willing to support everything that I support, like banning assault weapons, but I really think that we could pass something that saves lives and breaks this logjam that we’ve had for 30 years,” he told Ms Brennan. More GOP senators like Susan Collins, who expressed support last week for red flag laws, are “coming to the table” than they have at any recent point, he added. Read more: John Bowden 30 May 2022 05:01 1653878967 ‘We will!’ Biden responds to demonstrators in Uvalde Gustaf Kilander 30 May 2022 03:49 1653875727 Arkansas governor claims Uvalde shooting doesn’t mean guns fail to keep people safe Gustaf Kilander 30 May 2022 02:55 1653872427 Alabama congressman blames ‘decline in moral values’ for rise in mass shootings Gustaf Kilander 30 May 2022 02:00 1653869727 In pictures: Bidens attend Mass in Uvalde Father Eduardo Morales speaks to children as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) US First Lady Jill Biden greets a parisoner as she a US President Joe Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) Gustaf Kilander 30 May 2022 01:15 1653866907 Bidens attend Mass in Uvalde following memorial visit President Biden and the first lady attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with around 600 others about a mile from Robb Elementary School. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller began by saying “our hearts are broken”. “In the midst of collapse and devastation, we have come once more to this our house. To pray. And be together,” a service leader said before the start of the Mass. “Mr President has a very good understanding of what is happening now, here. And we are very gracious of his spirit,” another service leader said at the start of the service. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church after paying their respects at a memorial at the Robb Elementary School Gustaf Kilander 30 May 2022 00:28 1653863727 Copycat threat lasts around two weeks, former FBI agent says The threat of a copycat attack stays at high levels for around two weeks after a school shooting, a retired FBI agent has said. “Studies have shown that, generally, the copycat phenomenon lasts for … maybe two weeks,” retired FBI special agent Michael Tabman told Fox News Digital. “That is when we’re most at risk of a copycat, and there are many factors that go into why so many copycats, but the risk is there.” Officials in California and Colorado have raised concerns about an attack and Denver police detained two people on Thursday and confiscated paintball guns following a report of a weapon on campus. Gustaf Kilander 29 May 2022 23:35 1653861027 Booker says ‘nothing is going to change’ until love of children overtake love of guns Gustaf Kilander 29 May 2022 22:50 1653859527 Top Senate gun control advocate says Republicans more interested in possible reform this time Gustaf Kilander 29 May 2022 22:25

