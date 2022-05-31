Texas shooting – latest: 911 footage raises questions about police response as Uvalde funeral services begin

Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

Families and community members have gathered to remember the 19 children and two adult teachers who were killed in last Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Many laid flowers and others were pictured holding candles following the first funeral visitations for shooting victims Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old.

Eleven funerals for child victims and their teacher Irma Garcia are planned this week, with the first on Tuesday.

The family of Salvador Ramos has sought donations to help to pay medical bills for his grandmother, Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, who was shot in the face by her grandson moments before the massacre.

Recently released footage from outside the school captures a 911 dispatcher relaying information from a child who called emergency operators, “advising he is in the room, full of victims.” The call reportedly took place while law enforcement was surrounding the building, raising more questions about police inaction and response to the massacre within a critical hourlong gap between Ramos’ arrival and death.

Show latest update 1654021813 Biden laments ‘devastation’ of US gun violence in meeting with New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Ahead of a White House meeting between President Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the president said her leadership has helped galvanise a “global effort” to curb online extremism and gun violence in the wake of the Christchurch massacre. “I want to work with you on that effort,” he said. “ And I want to talk to you about what those conversations were like, if you’re willing.” He added: “There’s an expression by an Irish poet that says, ‘Too long a suffering makes a stone of the heart.’ Well, there’s an awful lot of suffering. … I’ve been to more mass shooting aftermaths than, I think, any president in American history, unfortunately. … Much of it is preventable, and the devastation is … is amazing.” He said the “pain is palpable” in Uvalde, where he visited over the Memorial Day weekend alongside First Lady Jill Biden. Biden laments ‘devastation’ of ‘preventable’ gun death in wake of Uvalde shooting Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 19:30 1654020913 George W Bush’s attorney general signals support for banning AR-15 ‘killing machines’ Former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez, who served under former Republican President George W Bush, condemned AR-style rifles as “killing machines” and echoed comments made by Joe Biden a day earlier saying there was “no rational basis” for owning such a weapon. Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 19:15 1654018813 Children were calling for help as police waited outside Uvalde school, 911 dispatch reveals Recently released video appears to capture a 911 dispatcher alerting law enforcement that emergency operators were receiving desperate calls from schoolchildren reporting that their classroom was “full of victims” after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School. The footage reportedly took place at 12.13pm on 24 May, when officers had surrounded the building and waited inside a hallway, raising more questions about law enforcement’s delayed response, and whether their inaction led to more bloodshed. Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 18:40 1654017300 As Uvalde mourns in funeral services beginning this week, a Texas artist is painting caskets Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, along with his son Billy, have painted caskets to reflect the lives of the children killed in the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde. “We don’t just paint caskets here, we represent the lives of the people who have passed,” he said. Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 18:15 1654016413 Uvalde police chief blamed for botched response will not be sworn in as council member amid funerals Pedro “Pete” Arredondo was elected to Uvalde City Council with nearly 70 per cent of the vote on 7 May and was due to be sworn in on Tuesday after campaigning on community outreach, as the Uvalde Leader-News reported earlier this month. In an announcement on Monday, however, Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin said Mr Arredondo would not be sworn in at a special council meeting on Tuesday. The ceremony will be postponed as the community holds funeral services and memorials for the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary massacre. Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 18:00 1654014662 Who is police chief Pete Arredondo? Uvalde’s school district police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo is under intense scrutiny over his agency’s response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday. Alex Woodward 31 May 2022 17:31 1654011037 Justice department probe will likely consider who had authority The US Department of Justice’s decision to review the police response to the Uvalde school shooting is a relatively rare phenomenon, even in the case of deadly school shootings. The probe could take months and extend to hundreds of pages if like a review completed following the 2015 shooting in San Bernidino, California, the Associated Press reports. Among the biggest questions to be asked of the Uvalde school district police force are why it’s chief – Pedro Arredondo – had the authority to call shots the day. “The key question for me is, who designated him to be in charge?,” said Maria Haberfeld, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. Gino Spocchia 31 May 2022 16:30 1654007439 Trump Jr complains about gun ban calls in ‘tasteless’ video Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for “tasteless” comments made in a video about the massacre in Uvalde, which has seen renewed calls for bans on AR-15 guns. The son of former Republican president Donald Trump complained that guns were blamed for the mass shooting and remarked: “He wouldn’t have done the exact same thing with a bat, or a bomb, or some sort of improvised device – or a machete?” As Rachel Sharp reports, he echoed Republican lines on mass shootings being solely about mental health rather than weapons that an 18-year-old was able to buy: Gino Spocchia 31 May 2022 15:30 1654003839 Volunteers helping Uvalde funeral homes prepare Volunteer embalmers and morticians have arrived in Uvalde following last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary school to help prepare for the 21 funerals of victims. The head of Texas Funeral Directors Association, Jimmy Lucas, told NBC News he had been overwhelmed by support for the community, with many coming from outside the small town to help. “People, funeral directors, embalmers, caskets — anything,” Mr Lucas said of the help needed. He added that some volunteers have also been helping with facial reconstruction as families prepare for the funerals. One funeral home in nearby San Antonio also sent a pizza to the two funeral homes in Uvalde, Mr Lucas said, to make sure staff had something to eat. He explained that towns of Uvalde’s size often have only one or two funeral directors, requiring outside help when a mass shooting event or similar tragedy occurs. He added that Tuesday will see the first of the funerals for the 21 victims from last week’s massacre, with 12 due to take place this week. Gino Spocchia 31 May 2022 14:30 1654000239 Debate on AR-15 ban continues amid Biden comments The discussion on AR-15 guns and whether the US could ban such a ‘military style’ weapon follows the withdrawal of US firearms manufacturer Daniel Defense from the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Houston, Texas, at the weekend. One of the company’s AR-15 semi-automatic rifles was found to have been used by the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last Tuesday, leading to that withdrawal. Joe Biden has said those who say they need AR-15 rifles to “take on the government” are “wrong” because the weapons they would need aren’t legal to own, but who are Daniel Defense? Joe Sommerlad reports: Gino Spocchia 31 May 2022 13:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Texas shooting – latest: 911 footage raises questions about police response as Uvalde funeral services begin