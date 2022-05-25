Texas shooting: Biden says he is ‘sick and tired’ as he calls for new gun laws

Joe Biden signed an executive order the White House says will focus on police accountability, on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

“We must ask when in God’s name we will do what needs to be done to fundamentally change the amount of carnage that goes on in this country”, he said.

“The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy weapons of war designed to kill, I think it’s wrong”, he added.

