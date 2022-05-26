Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack

Texas Department of Public Safety Victor Escalaon held a news conference to give an update on the timeline of the school shooting in Texas, outlining new details of the attack and the police response.

The 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 children in an elementary school, “walked in unobstructed” and was not “confronted by anybody,” police said.

The new version of events contradicts earlier police reports, which suggested an armed officer was on the campus at the time.