Texas school shooting – live: Child death toll rises to 19 as Biden demands action

Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas

Nineteen children and two adults were killed after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to authorities. The shooter also died, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The gunman been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Mr Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement.

Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 130 kms (80 miles) west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.

President Biden told the nation it was time to “turn this pain into action” and change gun laws following the shooting massacre.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” he said at the White House. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, to have the courage to deal with this and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”

The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there were transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.

Show latest update 1653453901 Deadliest school shooting in Texas The tragedy in Uvalde’s elementary school was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the US over the past five years. In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack. Namita Singh 25 May 2022 05:45 1653453043 Hollywood stars express ‘rage and grief’ Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Chris Evans were among the famous faces expressing “rage and grief” in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas. They called for an end to violence as they criticised the US government over the lax gun laws. Sharing a video of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who delivered an emotional message in a press conference before the NBA western conference finals, Swift tweeted: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.” “By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. “Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.” Oscar’s co-host Schumer said: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools. “This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.” While Evans wrote: “F****** enough!” Oscar-winning producer Finneas also expressed anger at the situation, writing: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.” Posting on her Instagram story, reality star Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, said: “Another school shooting. Devastating. “Breaks my heart for these families.” Namita Singh 25 May 2022 05:30 1653452765 Relatives worry and grieve elementary school shooting Relatives turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find the missing children as the death toll in Texas elementary school shooting rose to 19. Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, waiting for word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Elijah Cruz Torres, whose whereabouts remained unknown to the family. He drove to the school after receiving a tearful call from his daughter about the firing at the school. While he waited outside the school, his family was at the hospital and civic centre waiting for word on her condition. Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, comforts people as they react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, US on 24 May 2022 “I hope she is alive,” he said, calling it the heaviest moment of his life. “They are waiting for an update.” “It’s a shock for me. I also feel for all the other families. This is a small community. Uvalde has always been real friendly. People are real friendly,” he added. Social media was flooded with pictures of smiling children, as their families begged for information about them. Namita Singh 25 May 2022 05:26 1653451729 Sarah Sanders invokes Texas shooting to push for Republican’s anti-abortion agenda Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas on Tuesday, invoked the fatal shooting of at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school as a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us should be those that we are fighting for and protecting the most,” Ms Sanders said. “I can assure you that in my administration, that’s exactly what we will do. We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in the classroom, the workplace, the nursing home, because every stage of life has value.” Namita Singh 25 May 2022 05:08 1653451646 NBA-Warriors coach calls for gun control Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called for stricter gun control after the Texas school shooting. A visibly shaken Kerr, who has been an advocate of tighter gun laws, said he would not discuss the Warriors’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Dallas Mavericks. “Any basketball questions don’t matter … ,” he told reporters. “In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California. Now we have children murdered at school. When are we going to do something? I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. Steve Kerr He also slammed lawmakers for blocking efforts to advance gun control measures. “Do you realise that 90 per cent of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? 90 per cent of us,” Kerr said. “We are being held hostage by 50 Senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote, despite what we the American people want. They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power.” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks about the Texas shooting (via REUTERS) Namita Singh 25 May 2022 05:07 1653450306 Texas pupils shattered by shooting The students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas were two days away from their summer break when Tuesday’s massacre unfolded. They had visited the zoo and participated in a gifted-and-talented showcase, recent posts on the school’s Facebook page showed. Tuesday was awards day, according to the calendar, and pupils were invited to wear a nice outfit and fun shoes as part of a “footloose and fancy” theme. But at around 11.43 am a note was posted on the Facebook feed: “Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The pupils and staff are safe in the building.” Then came another message: “There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site.” This was followed by more devastating news: the 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the school killing 19 children and two adults “Our hearts are breaking for the families that have been affected by this evil,” Susan Vanderwier of Indiana wrote on the school’s Facebook page. Namita Singh 25 May 2022 04:45 1653449337 Recap: What we know so far about the Texas school shooting Nineteen students and two adults were shot dead in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, officials have confirmed. A lone gunman is believed to have opened fire shortly before midday at Robb Elementary School and the school was immediately placed into lockdown. Mr Abbott confirmed the shooter, who he named as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, had been killed. “He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and a teacher,” said governor Greg Abbott before the death toll was ultimately revised upwards. Read the details in this report by Bevan Hurley: Namita Singh 25 May 2022 04:28 1653448776 Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter A gunman who killed at least 19 students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 130 km (80 miles) west of San Antonio, according to governor Greg Abbott. Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state senator Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should watch out,” the lawmaker said. He reportedly shot his grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary just before midday on Tuesday, Mr Abbott said at a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon. My colleague Bevan Hurley reporting the details: Namita Singh 25 May 2022 04:19 1653447647 LeBron James reacts to shooting: ‘When is enough enough, man?’ Basketball superstar LeBron James has made a strongly worded statement on the Texas shooting that left at least 15 people dead. “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!” Mr James tweeted. “Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously ‘AT SCHOOL’ where it’s suppose to be the safest!” Read more here: Nathan Place 25 May 2022 04:00 1653445847 Texas attorney general calls for teachers to be armed Just hours after a school shooting claimed at least 15 lives in Texas, the state’s attorney general called for what he said was the only possible solution: arming teachers. “The reality is we don’t have the resources to have law enforcement at every school,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “It takes time for law enforcement, no matter how prepared, no matter how good they are, to get there. So having the right training for some of these people at the school is the best hope.” Read more here: Nathan Place 25 May 2022 03:30

