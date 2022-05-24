Texas school shooting – live: Active shooter sends Texas elementary campus into lockdown

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an active shooter situation was reported. The shooter was reportedly taken into custody by local police. (Google Images)

An active shooter has been reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the district.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District told reporters that the shooter was near the campus and asked people to stay away from the area.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the school district said in a tweet. “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there will be transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.

The shooter is reportedly in police custody.

There are currently no reported injuries, but the story is still developing.

Show latest update 1653418961 Teacher may have been shot near school CBS News has reported that a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was shot Tuesday. The elementary school reported that a shooting had occurred near the campus and then went into lockdown. Police have not confirmed any injuries. This is a developing story and more information may be forthcoming. Graig Graziosi 24 May 2022 20:02 1653418442 No injuries reported in shooting near Texas school No reports of injuries have surfaced following an active shooter situation near a Texas elementary school. The school went into lockdown and reported a shooting somewhere near the campus. The story is still developing, and more information regarding possible injuries may be forthcoming. Graig Graziosi 24 May 2022 19:54 1653418221 Welcome to the liveblog Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of a shooting near an elementary school campus in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting sent the school into a lockdown on Tuesday. Graig Graziosi 24 May 2022 19:50

Source Link Texas school shooting - live: Active shooter sends Texas elementary campus into lockdown