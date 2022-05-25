Texas school shooting – latest: Salvador Ramos ‘barricaded class’ before killing 19 children and 2 teachers

Texas elementary school shooting: Live from Uvalde, Texas

A teenage gunman “barricaded” himself inside a classroom before murdering at least 19 children and two teachers in a shooting at a Texas primary school on 24 May, according to an official with the US Department of Homeland Security.

All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, roughly 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The gunman, who has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly shot dead by an officer who arrived on the scene. Two of the victims were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers at the school.

Investigators are still working to determine the sequence of events during the massacre, in which local law enforcement officers reportedly tried to engage the gunman. A first responder told CNN that it was around 30 minutes before officers “neutralised” the shooter.

Ten children who were killed in the attack have been named, including eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia and Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Alithia Ramirez and Ellie Lugo, all aged 10.

After the attack, President Joe Biden urged Congress to end the “carnage” of gun violence in America, saying: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?”

Show latest update 1653493844 ICYMI: Democratic senator pleads for action on gun violence after Texas massacre: ‘What are we doing?’ Senator Chris Murphy’s remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon – pleading for any legislative action to combat gun violence and the proliferation of firearms used in mass killings – have resonated across the US as Americans piece together the devastation in Uvalde, just 10 days after a mass shooting in Buffalo. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:50 1653493555 Congress has no immediate plans for gun control legislation. Schumer instead tells people to ‘cast their vote in November’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled on Wednesday that the upper chamber of Congress would not even bother bringing legislation addressing gun control and the availability of firearms before November. He told reporters on Wednesday morning that he saw no hope for reaching a compromise on the issue with Republicans even after Tuesday’s massacre. “Americans can cast their vote in November,” he told reporters. Democrats “will continue to pursue this issue on our own” with the assumption that Republicans don’t want to help address the horror, he added. The Independent’s John Bowden has more from Washington: Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:45 1653493255 Ramos’ high school class visited elementary school day before massacre The gunman’s graduating high school class visited nearby Robb Elementary School the day before the massacre, an annual tradition as part of Uvalde High School’s senior week, according to one student who attended. On Monday 23 May, graduating seniors visited the school and high fived the students, who attend second, third, and fourth grades. The gunman did not attend the visit. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:40 1653492955 Gallego lashes out at NRA and Cruz in wake of Texas school shooting: ‘F*** you Ted Cruz’ Iraq War veteran and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego had nothing but swear words for Senator Ted Cruz and his fellow Arizonan Kyrsten Sinema after after Tuesday’s massacre. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:35 1653492355 Update: Ten children have been identified Ten of the 19 children killed during Tuesday’s masacre have been identified. In a heart-wrenching Facebook post, the mother of Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, memorialised her “beautiful” and “smart” daughter. A close family friend of the Rubio’s confirmed to The Independent that Alexandria, called “Lexi” by friends and family members, was one of the children killed. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:25 1653492055 Texas officials to host afternoon press conference Texas Governor Greg Abbott, US Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Lt Governor Dan Patrick and state and local officials will hold a press conference at 12.30pm CST to provide an update on the state’s response to the massacre in Uvalde. The briefing will take place at SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:20 1653491499 Two patients remain in ‘serious condition’ and two others in ‘good condition’, according to San Antonio hospital University Health hospital in San Antonio reports that a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in the hospital’s care remain in “serious condition.” Another 10-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl remain in good condition, according to the hospital. All the pediatric patients have their families with them, the hospital reported. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:11 1653491253 Uvalde gunman legally purchased two AR-style rifles days before shooting The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom in Texas purchased two AR-style rifles on May 17 and May 20 from a “local federal firearms licensee,” according to a law enforcement briefing provided to state Senator John Whitmire. One rifle was discovered in the truck the gunman crashed at the scene, while the other rifle was with him inside the school, according to the briefing. On 18 May, he reportedly bought 375 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition. He also was wearing a plate carrier with no blassitic armour. Alex Woodward 25 May 2022 16:07 1653490222 Friends say gunman was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people before deadly attack Friends and relatives have said that the 18-year-old Texas gunman was bullied, cut his own face, fired a BB gun at random people and egged cars in the years leading up to the deadly attack. Salvador Ramos killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday, officials said. Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – both recently and over the years. Holly Bancroft 25 May 2022 15:50 1653489668 Parents have to give DNA swabs in agonising wait to identify victims in Texas shooting 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting on Tuesday in Uvalde, a town with a population of about 16,000 not far from the US-Mexico border. Families gathered at a nearby civic centre late into Tuesday night to await news of their children who attended the Robb Elementary School, some two miles away, CNN reported. Some families waited for 12 hours at the centre for updates on the shooting. Read the full story by Gina Spocchia here: Holly Bancroft 25 May 2022 15:41

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Texas school shooting – latest: Salvador Ramos ‘barricaded class’ before killing 19 children and 2 teachers