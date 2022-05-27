Texas school shooting – latest: Anger as police admit hour delay stopping gunman and school was unlocked

Texas school shooting: Officials outline updated timeline of the attack

Police who responded to the Texas school massacre have been accused of being “unprepared” and failing to respond as videos reveal parents pleading with officers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Parents said they urged officers to move into school as the AR-15-wielding assailant fatally shot two teachers and 19 pupils.

The father of 10-year-old victim Jacklyn Cazares said he even suggested he could go in himself with other bystanders as he was frustrated police were not doing it themselves.

Details of the timeline and events remain unclear, including whether officers failed to prevent 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos from entering the school, and whether he “barricaded” himself inside a classroom before or after killing fourth-grade children inside.

Messages from Ramos to recipients on social media appear to show him flaunting his weapons and announcing plans to “shoot up a elementary school” moments before the killings.

Show latest update 1653620451 Miami Heat urges fans to call their reps about gun control Instead of just holding a moment of silence for the victims in Uvalde, Texas, the Miami Heat urged its fans to call their local representatives about gun control. “The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws,” an announcer said at a Wednesday night NBA game. Nathan Place 27 May 2022 04:00 1653618651 Shooter was armed with 22 30-bullet magazines, report says The gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday may have been armed with as many as 660 rounds packed into high-capacity ammunition magazines during the massacre, ABC News reports. Salvador Ramos had one 30-round magazine loaded into the AR-15-style assault rifle he used during the shooting, law enforcement sources said. The 18-year-old had another six magazines loaded into a tactical vest he was wearing, as well as 15 more loaded magazines in a backpack later discovered by police. Read more here: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 03:30 1653616851 Rep Joaquin Castro demands FBI investigation of police response Rep Joaquin Castro of Texas has written to the director of the FBI, demanding an investigation of the shooting in Uvalde and the police response to it. “State authorities have provided the public with conflicting accounts of how the tragedy in Uvalde unfolded,” the Democratic congressman tweeted on Thursday. “I’m calling on the FBI to use their maximum authority to investigate and provide a full report on the timeline, the law enforcement response and how 21 Texans were killed.” Nathan Place 27 May 2022 03:00 1653615051 Five things Congress is mulling on guns – and whether anything will come of them In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting massacre, calls are once again being made for the US government to address the issue that has plagued the country now for decades. But enacting restrictions on guns is easier said than done. In the Senate, Democrats hold a tenuous 50-50 majority, and Republicans are almost unanimously opposed to any gun control legislation. Here’s a look at the measures Congress is considering, and their chances (or lack thereof) of passing: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 02:30 1653613251 Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about the shooter The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos, who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement officers, was “the sheer face of evil”. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio. The teen had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state senator Roland Gutierrez told reporters. “He suggested the kids should watch out,” the lawmaker said. Read more here: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 02:00 1653612351 ‘If they’re crying, we can cry with them’: Support pours into Uvalde They came to Uvalde from all over Texas and farther afield, offering everything from blood to food to comfort. And a simple message: You are not alone. One white SUV on Thursday, parked near the makeshift memorial on the town plaza, had written on the rear windshield that they’d travelled from Edinburg, Texas – four and a half hours away – to show their support for the victims and the community. People were still lining up to donate blood in the aftermath, with more blood drives scheduled for the coming days and appointments quickly filling up. Read more here: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 01:45 1653611451 As pressure for action builds, Senate adjourns for recess Just two days after a school shooting took 21 lives, the US Senate has adjourned for its Memorial Day recess. It will be back in session on 6 June. Following the massacre, pressure has mounted on Congress to pass some sort of meaningful legislation to combat gun violence. That pressure, evidently, was not enough for the Senate to cancel its vacation. Nathan Place 27 May 2022 01:30 1653610551 O’Rourke continues to hammer Abbott on gun control Former congressman Beto O’Rourke has continued to blast Governor Greg Abbott on Twitter, bringing up previous shootings and laws Mr Abbott has signed making guns more widely available. “The moment to stop Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook. After Santa Fe High. After El Paso,” Mr O’Rourke tweeted, echoing an impromptu speech he made during Mr Abbott’s press conference. “Instead, Abbott made it easier to carry guns in public. The moment to stop the next slaughter is right now.” Nathan Place 27 May 2022 01:15 1653609651 Updated: What happened and when in the Uvalde shooting Police in Uvalde, Texas, are facing a number of unanswered questions about the handling of the mass shooting that left 21 dead at Robb Elementary School. Local officers and Texas Governor Greg Abbott have spoken out about what unfolded on Tuesday in the horror attack that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead. But they have so far been unable to explain how Salvador Ramos was able to barricade himself in a classroom and open fire for more than an hour before being shot dead. Here’s what we know so far about the timeline: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 01:00 1653607851 Shooter’s final text messages revealed The Uvalde, Texas mass shooter told a German girl he was chatting with online that he shot his grandmother in the face and planned to attack an elementary school just moments before the massacre. Salvador Ramos, 18, sent the texts on Tuesday just before he barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School, where he killed 19 students and two faculty members. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents, but not before responding police ignored the cries of desperate parents asking them to enter the school. In the text exchange the shooter mentions his grandmother, saying he was “waiting for this b****.” He also said he had to wait until his grandfather left before he could act. Read more here: Nathan Place 27 May 2022 00:30

