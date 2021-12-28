Texas runs out of vital Covid treatment amid dramatic rise in Omicron cases

Texas has run out of a vital monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate throughout the state.

New data suggests 90 per cent of the state’s Covid cases are the Omicron strain, which has made the need for effective treatment methods even more acute. And yet, as USA Today first reported, as of Monday Texas is now without the sought-after monoclonal antibody sotrovimab.

According to the Texas Department of state health services, it has run out of the treatment in its regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, The Woodlands, San Antonio, and Fort Worth. While different monoclonal antibodies haven’t proven to be especially effective against Covid, that particular antibody did have a tangible effect on patients – hence its continued usage.

A new shipment of sotrovimab isn’t expected to arrive until January, but with cases currently spiking across the Lone Star state, the timing could hardly be worse. Shortages aren’t exclusive to Texas either, as across the US warnings have been issued over vital supplies in the coming weeks and months.

Monoclonal antibodies first garnered national attention as a possible treatment method last year, when former President Donald Trump contracted Covid. As The Hill indicates, the 75-year-old was given Regeneron under a “compassionate use programme” that allowed rare, exceptional circumstances to use the treatment.

Since then, however, sotrovimab has emerged as the preeminent antibody treatment for patients who require additional care – although that could be about to change with the FDA now approving several oral medications to combat Covid-19.

Last week the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorisation for two new oral antiviral drugs, the Pfizer Covid-19 pill and the Merck Covid-19 pill. The state expects that those will be available soon but in a limited supply from the federal government.

For the time being, Texans with non-Omicron variants can still receive alternative monoclonal antibody treatments at the many regional infusions centres across the state. In addition, officials are also advising the public to take extra precautions to avoid contracting Covid, primarily by wearing masks, as well as getting a booster shot at the first opportunity to do so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention similarly advise against social gatherings, while recommending that people continue to socially distance and wash their hands whenever possible.

