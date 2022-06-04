Texas police fatally shoot 13-year-old boy who allegedly drove stolen car into patrol vehicle

A Texas police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly tried to ram a patrol car while attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am on Friday in the city of San Antonio amid reports of multiple gunshots.

According to police, a red car at the scene matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle. Authorities said that when officers attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated in the direction of the officer’s patrol vehicle.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters that the driver, a 13-year-old boy, saw the officers and tried to flee the area.

According to the police chief, the driver T-boned the patrol car on the driver’s side. A second officer at the scene responded by firing a single shot at the teen behind the wheel.

The 13-year-old was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and underwent surgery but later died from his injuries, police said.

The Independent has contacted the San Antonio Police Department for comment.

Chief McManus told KSAT 12 said the officer who shot the teen has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is underway. The officer has not been publicly named.

No officers were injured in the incident. Two other juvenile boys who were in the car with the 13-year-old were taken into custody, according to NBC News.

San Antonio Police Captain Jesse Salame told NBC News that while it was later determined the boy did not have a firearm, the officer who shot him feared that he would strike the patrol car again.

“He thought the officer was going to be struck (again),” Captain Salame said.

The 13-year-old was identified by his family as AJ Hernandez and, according to KSAT 12, the boy’s relatives are seeking answers from the police department.

Chief McManus told MySA that no more details would be released at this time while the force reviews the body camera footage from the officers who responded to the incident.

