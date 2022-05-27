Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’

Texas officials have said that it was the “wrong decision” for law enforcement to wait outside Robb Elementary School for approximately an hour while a mass shooting occurred on Tuesday (24 May).

A total of 21 people – two teachers and 19 children – were killed by a teenage gunman.

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw said that the on-scene commander thought the situation had “transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject” and that “there were no children at risk.”

