Fox News reported that a Texas National Guard soldier drowned Friday while attempting to rescue migrants in a river who’d been trying to cross the state’s southern border with Mexico, multiple sources told the network.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that the incident took place in Eagle Pass and told the news outlet that the solider’s body has been recovered.

