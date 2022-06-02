Texas man suspected of shooting wife, grandmother before fleeing with 3-month-old son

An Amber Alert in Texas was discontinued as local authorities continued to search for a man who police believe shot his wife and her grandmother before fleeing with their infant son.

Obinna Igbokwe, 41, allegedly took off with his 3-month-old son after getting into an argument with his wife, Tangela Igbokwe, over custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

At approximately 7:30pm on Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring Texas, just a 20-minute drive outside of Houston.

When deputies arrived, they reported two victims at the scene with both appearing to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Ms Igbokwe, the wife of Mr Igbokwe, was taken to hospital where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said in their latest release that she remains in critical condition.

The second victim, Linda Larkins, who was Ms Igbokwe’s grandmother, also suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but deputies wrote in the release that she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

An Amber Alert had initially been deployed by the local authorities as they believed the child to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death”. This alert was discontinued, according to Click2Houston’s reporting, after the sheriff’s office was able to locate the child but did not release any further information regarding the infant’s wellbeing.

The Independent reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for comment on the ongoing case but did not receive a response immediately.

The shooting of both women is being investigated by the sheriff’s office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives.

Investigators have noted that the suspect is believed to be the child’s father, Mr Igbokwe, who they describe as a black male who fled the area in a 2008 white Honda Accord with the Texas licence plate KMY0702.

“Do not approach him, please call police if you see him or the white car. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

If you have any information regarding the location of the suspect in this shooting, or the child, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies asked.

