Texas gunman ‘walked in unobstructed’ into unlocked elementary school with no officer present, police say

The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas “walked in unobstructed” and was not “confronted by anybody” despite initial police reports suggesting an armed officer was on the campus at the time, according to police.

“It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect,” a statement that is “not accurate” according to Victor Escalon, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, contradicting earlier reports.

“He walked in unobstructed initially,” he said during a press conference from Uvalde on 26 May, two days after the massacre. “He was not confronted by anybody.”

A door to the school also was unlocked, according to Escalon.

This is a developing story

