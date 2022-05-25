The Texas gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers posted on Facebook that he was ‘going to shoot an elementary school’ 15 minutes before his deadly attack, said governor Greg Abbott.

Source Link Texas gunman posted on Facebook that he was ‘going to shoot an elementary school’, says governor