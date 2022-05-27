Texas gunman arrested four years ago for threatening mass shooting in 2022, lawmaker says

A Texas Republican claims that the 18-year-old Uvalde shooter had previously been arrested for threatening to shoot up his school.

Tony Gonzalez said Salvador Ramos, the shooter, had been arrested while he was a minor after he told people he intended to attack a school when he turned 18.

“This wasn’t hearsay. I got this late last night: ‘The shooter was arrested years ago, four years ago, for having this plan for basically saying, for saying, you know, when I’m a senior in 2022, I am going to shoot up a school,'” Mr Gonzalez said.

The shooter’s juvenile record has not been confirmed by police.

