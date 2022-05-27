Texas governor Greg Abbott to skip NRA convention and visit Uvalde instead amid pressure over pro-guns stance

Texas governor Greg Abbott will not be attending the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston following the school shooting this week, his office said late on Thursday, and will instead visit Uvalde again.

Mr Abbott was set to speak at the NRA leadership forum on Friday, but a new advisory issued by his office late on Thursday did not mention the convention.

Instead it said the governor will be going to the town where Tuesday’s shooting took place, and holding a press conference “on state’s ongoing efforts to support the Uvalde community”.

Mr Abbott will hold the news conference at 3.30pm, the governor’s office announced.

The National Rifle Association’s spokesperson has said that the governor will still pre-record remarks on video to be aired at the gun group’s event, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“The governor will be addressing the NRA through pre-recorded video,” said spokesman Mark Miner.

The cancellation and second visit of the governor to the grieving southern city come amid increasing pressure over gun controls after an 18-year-old shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School there on Tuesday.

