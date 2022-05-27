Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he is “livid” at being “misled” by police over their response to the Uvalde school attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The politician admitted that earlier statements he had made about law enforcement’s reaction to the massacre had been wrong, but that he had just repeated what he had been told.

“The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said as he insisted the situation would be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.

Source Link Texas governor Greg Abbott says he was ‘misled’ by police over their response to Uvalde school attack: ‘I am livid’