Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

In a first, electric carmaker Tesla is opening up its supercharging stations in the Netherlands to non-Tesla electric vehicles, the company said on Monday.

“Trial program for opening Tesla Superchargers to other EVs has begun,” company chief Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The move could benefit EVs with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favoured by carmakers like Daimler, BMW, Ford and the Volkswagen group.

The company noted in a blog post that Tesla drivers can continue to use these sites and the over 25,000 supercharging stations across the world.

“It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric,” it said.

With this pilot project, 10 stations would be accessible to Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app. “We will be closely monitoring each site for congestion and listening to customers about their experiences,” the company said.

While Tesla drivers would continue to be charged the same rates, non-Tesla EVs may see additional costs incurred to support adjustments to the supercharging sites to accommodate these vehicles.

“The per kWh price to charge can be lowered with a charging membership,” the company added.

“Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide,” the statement added.

Tesla said it would open more supercharging stations up for non-Tesla vehicles based on feedback from the current pilot project.

“We will be expanding to additional markets shortly. Tesla drivers from any country can charge as they normally would at these sites,” the company noted.

