Tesla shares plunge after Elon Musk hints he may sell stake in car company

Tesla’s share price plunged on Monday, wiping billions of dollars from the company’s valuation in seconds after founder Elon Musk signalled he may sell a big stake.

Mr Musk polled Twitter users over the weekend to ask whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla. Some 3.5 million people responded, with 57.8 per cent voting in favour of selling.

The move came in response to proposals by US lawmakers to introduce a tax on “unrecognised capital gains”, which would have hit the fortunes of wealthy people, including Mr Musk’s whose stake in Tesla has made him the richest man in the world.

After the opening bell in New York, Tesla’s shares dropped 6 per cent to trade at $1,153. Tesla’s shares are also listed in Frankfurt where they fell 9 per cent on Monday morning before regaining some of the lost ground.

The value of that stake has swelled as Tesla’s share price has risen sharply in recent weeks, partly off the back of the announcement of a deal with car rental firm Hertz. Mr Musk later clarified that no deal had actually been signed, despite the fact that Tesla and Hertz had launched an advert about their partnership starring NFL star Tom Brady.

As of 30 June, Mr Musk held a 23 per cent stake in Tesla, or 170.5 million shares.

