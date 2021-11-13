Tesco’s 2021 Christmas advert features double-vaccinated Santa Claus

Tesco has become the latest supermarket to release its Christmas advert, more than a month before the festive season.

The theme of the campaign plays on a “cancelled” Christmas in 2020 after last-minute restrictions meant that many could not spend the day with their loved ones.

The advert, titled “There’s nothing stopping us”, opens with a wide-eyed woman admiring the snow outside a Tesco store.

A supermarket employee approaches her and asks her if she “needs a little help?” – a play on Tesco’s “every little help” slogan.

“Oh don’t you worry, my love, this year, nothing’s stopping me”, she replies, before she pops on a pair of goggles and a helmet, and scoots away on an e-scooter.

The 90-second advert then takes viewers through a number of scenarios that could potentially ruin Christmas celebrations, with each problem being swiftly solved as Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” plays in the background.

There’s the Christmas party, which is thrown into darkness when a Champagne cork smashes the lights. Thankfully, one attendee uses a match to set a table of Christmas puddings ablaze and relight the room.

Then there’s a Tesco delivery worker who arrives at an address with a crate full of Christmas essentials, only to find that its owners live at the top of a high-rise block of flats.

The employee looks dismayed at first, only for her mood to brighten when she sees the excitement of the delivery recipients.

The advert also acknowledges some of the difficulties which affected people across the UK during the pandemic.

At one point, the music stops for a breaking news announcement – that Santa Claus could have to quarantine after travelling.

Thankfully, Santa arrives at the airport with his Covid-19 vaccination pass and all is well.

A newspaper headline also tells the news of various food stock shortages, which seem to be resolved by a friendly neighbour who leaves different food items outside each household on their street.

Lastly, an airplane full of people travelling home for Christmas is given the green light to travel.

The advert closes with the woman from start of the advert making it home for Christmas. “Turkey, mum?” she is asked by her daughter. Holding up a jar of cranberry sauce, the woman replies: “Just try and stop me.”

Tesco created the advert in response to a survey of 2,000 UK adults which found that 86 per cent of people are planning to “make the most of Christmas this year, no matter what”.

Additionally, 42 per cent of people said that they will appreciate Christmas “more than ever” this year.

On 19 December, 2020, prime minister Boris Johnson announced tier four restrictions for London and south-east England which would prevent people mixing with family from other households over Christmas.

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said the advert reflects the nation’s “determined spirit” to enjoy Christmas.

“We know that Christmas is a hugely important time for many of our customers and, after last year’s events, that is truer now than ever,” Bellini said.

“Our research revealed that people are looking forward to meaningful get-togethers with their loved ones again and given the backdrop of cancelled plans of last year they won’t let anything stop them having a proper celebration this year.”

