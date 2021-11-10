Tesco Mobile early Black Friday deals 2021: Save £10 a month on the iPhone 12 pro max with unlimited data

Planning a phone upgrade? Tesco Mobile has launched its early Black Friday deals, knocking up to £10 per month off a range of new devices.

Right now, you can grab the new Apple iPhone 12 pro 128GB with unlimited data for £49.99 per month when you flash your Clubcard. That’s a tenner less than the usual price, and a £360 saving over 36 months.

It’s not the only deal that the retailer is offering, either. You can get the foldable Samsung galaxy Z flip3 for £29.99 per month, saving £180 over the course of the contract.

Officially starting on 26 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more. We’re continuously scanning the web in search of the discounts worth your time and money to help you navigate the Black Friday mayhem. If it’s an iPhone you’re after, be sure to bookmark our Apple Black Friday guide too, as we’ll be adding all the best deals there. For everything you need to know about Tesco’s stellar early deals, as well as our reviewer’s thoughts on the devices on sale, read on below.

Apple iPhone 12 pro max 128GB: Was £59.99 per month, now £49.99 per month, Tescomobile.com

Tesco Mobile is offering the 128GB version of the pacific blue iPhone 12 pro max with unlimited everything for £49.99 per month when bought with a Clubcard. That’s £10 per month off the operator’s usual price.

The iPhone 12 pro max is the top-tier version of last year’s iPhone, and is still a supremely powerful device, especially considering what a minor improvement the iPhone 13 was over the previous generation. In our iPhone comparison, our reviewer recommended the phone for “screen junkies. The 6.7in Super Retina XDR display is 0.2-inches bigger than the already-enormous iPhone 11 pro max.”

Samsung galaxy Z flip3: Was £34.99 per month, now £29.99 per month, Tescomobile.com

You can pay nothing up front and save a fiver a month on the super-compact and foldable Samsung galaxy Z flip3 at Tesco Mobile right now. It has a clamshell design and a genuine folding screen that impressed our reviewer, who said that “Samsung’s focus on fashion with the Galaxy Z flip 3 is the most compelling argument for foldable phones we’ve seen so far, and one that’s easier for many people to use compared to the productivity-focused Z fold 3.”

