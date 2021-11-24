Tesco Black Friday sale 2021: Clubcard members deals from PS5 games to Lego

Black Friday is this weekend and brands have started teasing out deals ahead of the four-day sale, with shoppers ready to secure some bargains and get started early on those Christmas purchases.

Tesco might not be the first brand that springs to mind when you think about Black Friday – the mega shopping event that began in the USA as a post-Thanksgiving sale – compared to online giants like Amazon.

But the supermarket knows that every little saving helps. Tesco is a regular contributor to the array of Black Friday deals on offer in the UK, offering money off everything from the latest technology to children’s toys and even smartphone contracts. This year’s Tesco Black Friday deals have started already and are currently available to clubcard members only. If you don’t already have one, sign up for free here to access exclusive Black Friday clubcard prices straightaway.

Tesco also even puts groceries into the sale (including champagne), helping make the contents of your pre-Christmas shopping basket that bit more affordable.

Read more:

This year’s discounts are available to clubcard members who visit in-store and online, meaning you can shop whichever way you prefer, and not miss out.

So why not see if you can grab yourself a saving at Tesco?

Is Tesco having a Black Friday sale?

Yes Tesco just launched its Black Friday sale on 23 November. The discounts are currently available for clubcard holders only, but reductions are up to an impressive 55 per cent off. Within this, there are deals across different categories, from electrical appliances to toys. Sign up here to cash in on the clubcard Black Friday savings.

We have spotted this Revlon one-step volumiser (was £70, now £35, Tesco.com), which our reviewer rated for its “brush power” and “bouncy blow-dry result” in our best hot brushes guide. In home appliances, there is the Nescafe dolce gusto mini me automatic coffee machine (was £58, now £29, Tesco.com). Meanwhile candle fans will have their eye on this Yankee Candle gift set (was £50, now £25, Tesco.com).

For family-friendly fun, we’ve seen this Lego remote controlled stunt racer (was £70, now £42, Tesco.com). While the gamers can scout out top picks such as Fifa 22 for Xbox series x (was £60, now £35, Tesco.com) and Marvel’s guardians of the galaxy for PS4 (was £50, now £29, Tesco.com).

Although customers can shop the discounts in-store also, last year Tesco Express and Metro stores did not participate in Black Friday.

What time does Tesco Black Friday start?

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November and deals have begun for clubcard members in-store and online, so if you don’t already have one you can sign up and bag a bargain.

Plus it’s possible more savings will land as the weekend approaches.

Is Tesco doing Cyber Monday?

In 2020, Tesco’s Black Friday deals ran from the Tuesday before Black Friday until the following Tuesday 1 December – a whole week – or as long as stock lasted on each product.

This was called “weekly little helps” and included Cyber Monday, so we can anticipate the deals will run for a similar length of time this year.

In 2021, Cyber Monday will fall on 29 November.

What televisions do Tesco sell?

Tesco does not sell TVs online. Instead you will have to head in-store to see its full range of sets.

There clubcard holders will find the Sharp 50” UHD smart android TV reduced from £399 to £349 and the Sharp 42” UHD smart linux TV reduced from £329 to £279.

The Amazon Fire TV stick lite (was £29.95, now £14.95, Tesco.com) is one of the products available to buy online instead of in-person.

What were the best Tesco Black Friday deals last year?

In 2020, one of the first items to sell out was the Nintendo Switch Fortnite edition (£399, Onbuy.com), which was on offer for just £229, meaning it flew off the shelves in the presale days before Black Friday. This year the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart and digital sub is reduced from £259 to £239 in-store.

There were also half-price deals on Fifa 21 console games, Yankee Candle gifts and Lego sets, bringing many of the children’s toys to under £30 instead of nearer £60.

For those more interested in kitchen tech, a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine was down to just £20 from £58, and the Breville flow kettle was £25, instead of £50.

A Shark vacuum was also reduced to £189 down from £349, saving £160. Our tester voted the Shark cordless vacuum best overall cordless vacuum for 2021, up against Dyson and Samsung options.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other home technology offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tesco Black Friday sale 2021: Clubcard members deals from PS5 games to Lego