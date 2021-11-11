Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement.

Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.

“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad.

In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse.

Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are said to have benefits like paid tuition and flexible hours.

Many fans of the actor were outraged by his involvement in the advertisement.

Political commentator Hasan Piker posted the ad on Twitter, accompanied by the caption: “This is deranged man.”

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect to see Terry Crews as a working-class shill for trillion-dollar-plus Amazon,” added another person.

Another fan commented on Amazon’s “track record with employee satisfaction”.

They wrote: “This embarrassing as s***. Not some millionaire actor trying to promote and glorify manual labour. If you’re going to do PR for a company with a horrible track record with employee satisfaction this is the LAST thing that you should do.”

“This is Terry Crews trying to Union bust for Amazon, a multi-billion dollar company who doesn’t want to pay their workers more. F*** both of them. So Amazon can pay Terry an a** load of cash to act like a poor person but they can’t pay their people better wages?? Ooooook,” wrote another person.

The Independent has contacted Amazon and Crews’ representatives for comments.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’