Terrorism threat raised to severe after Liverpool bomb attack

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely”, according to a government.

The announcement follows a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee chaired by Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon, and comes a day after a bomb was detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bombing, the investigation of which is being led by counter-terror police with input from MI5.

One person died in the explosion and one, believed to be the driver of a taxi, was hurt.

