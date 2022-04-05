Terrifying hot air balloon crash caught on video as passengers told to ‘hang on’

A man captured the moment his “first-ever” ride in a hot air balloon went terrifyingly wrong, crashing into a field in California.

Nicholas McCall filmed the horror experience and shared the 24-second clip on TikTok.

The passengers can be seen enjoying the ride above the Californian town of Perris, before strong winds plunge their lives into serious danger.

“Hang on! Hang on! Hang on!” the guide can be heard shouting as others scream.

Captioning the video, Nicholas confirmed that everyone was okay despite the crash landing.

