Tennis star Emma Raducanu signs deal to promote British Airways

She’s already signed deals with such iconic brands as Tiffany, Evian and Dior – now teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu will be flying high after joining the British Airways family as “global brand ambassador”.

Raducanu, who was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 last week, could be on track to be the first-ever sportswoman worth £1bn.

The 19-year-old took to social media to announce the deal, writing on Instagram that she was “thrilled to join the British Airways family”. She added that “the airline has already been part of a special time for me, flying me home from the US Open” and said: “I look forward to working with the iconic British brand on some exciting projects.”

As part of the deal, British Airways will reportedly support Raducanu as she flies around the world for tournaments and training.

She is no stranger to big brand collaborations, however. In September, Raducanu became a global ambassador for high-end jewellery company Tiffany and the contract was reported to be worth £2m.

She has also signed deals with fashion house Dior, the water company Evian, Nike and tennis brand Wilson.

Raducanu became the first female British winner of a tennis grand-slam event since Virginia Wade in 1977.

The teenager, who is currently ranked at number 19 in the world, said: “British Airways has taken such good care of my team and I ever since the US Open and I have felt their support everywhere I have flown. To be partnering with such an iconic British brand that can play a big role in my performance makes a lot of sense to me.

“I’m fascinated by aviation and we have some interesting projects planned together.”

British Airways’ director of brand and customer experience, Tom Stevens, said: “As we look ahead to the world opening up again, we’re excited to be supporting the very best of British talent, Emma Raducanu.

“We couldn’t have been prouder as a nation than when Emma won the US Open. Sport has the power to inspire and unite people all across the globe, so we are delighted to be supporting Emma as she represents Britain and takes on the world.”

