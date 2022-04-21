Tennessee governor calls off Oscar Smith execution, citing ‘oversight in preparation for lethal injection’

The state of Tennessee has temporarily called of the impending execution of a death row inmate named Oscar Smith, Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday.

“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight,” Mr Lee said in a statement. “I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”

Prior to the announcement, Smith, was set to be executed on the night of 21 April. He would’ve been the first person the state executed during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

The 72-year-old has been on death row for 32 years, after being convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, and her two teenaged children.

Earlier this week, the governor rejected a clemency request from Smith, who argues there is DNA evidence in his case that has not been properly considered by the court system.

“It is unthinkable that, as DNA analysis continues to overturn hundreds of convictions, the Constitution would permit the state-sanctioned killing of those who can demonstrate their innocence,” a last-minute filing with the Tennessee Supreme Court to stay the execution argued.

State and appellate courts have rejected his previous appeals.

The announcement comes just a day after another last-minute delay in the death chamber in South Carolina, where the state’s supreme court on Wednesday paused an upcoming execution that would’ve used a firing squad, a practice that’s being challenged in litigation at multiple levels.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

