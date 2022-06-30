Temporary stand collapses ahead of second day between Sri Lanka and Australia

The roof on a temporary spectator stand collapsed ahead of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Cricket Australia confirmed no one was underneath the small makeshift seating area when the roof suddenly gave way on a morning where fierce winds and rain delayed the start of play.

Australia went to stumps on 98 for three the previous night in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 all out.

