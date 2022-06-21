Teens perform epic 1,000ft slam dunk from flying aircraft

A group of US teens managed to land an epic slam dunk flying a plane over a moving basketball hoop placed on a quad bike.

After several attempts, Isaiah LeDuc-Pierce threw the basketball 1,000 feet below the plane, hitting the hoop that his friends Nick Vignery and Corbin Monzon were transporting on the bike.

“We decided to just do it for fun to see if we could actually do it – and we did!” said the 19-year-old from Clyde, Kansas.