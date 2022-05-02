Teenagers warned motorway is ‘no playground’ as they make social media video

Four teenagers had to be removed from the side of a motorway as they tried to make a social media video.

The youths, whose ages were not given, were met with “stern words of wisdom” in the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police and traffic officers attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

In a tweet, National Highways Yorkshire said: “If there is one message we would like to firmly get across today it’s a #RoadSafety message.

“The motorway is no place to make #TikTok videos. #TrafficOfficers & @syptweet removed FOUR children to safety away from our network with some stern words of wisdom. #NoPlayground.”

A Highways England spokesman said it is believed the teenagers were making a social media video, possibly for TikTok or Snapchat.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more details.

