Teenagers caught on camera celebrating after brutal murder

CCTV images show two teenage killers fist-bumping as they celebrated stabbing a man to death in a vigilante murder.

Danish Mansha, Rimsha Tariq, and Daiyaan Arif, all aged 18, scoured the internet to find someone they believed wanted to have violent sex with women.

Their victim, Sohail Ali, 29, was lured to Summerfield Park in Birmingham by the promise of meeting a girl on 4 December last year.

He had been speaking with Tariq online before agreeing to meet with the girl in the park at 2.30pm.

Mansha, who was armed with a knife and a blank firing gun, lay in wait with Arif before ambushing Mr Ali, who was stabbed seven times as well as being shot.

He was attacked with such force the knife snapped and part of the blade was found embedded in his chest.

Mr Ali was rushed to hospital for treatment but died just after midnight.

CCTV shows Mansha and Arif fist-bumping each other as they calmly walked away from the murder scene.

They were arrested days later when detectives discovered messages on their phones discussing the attack and between Mr Ali.

The teenager were in regular contact with each other days before the murder and Tariq messaged Mr Ali on WhatsApp and Instagram just 30 minutes before the attack.

Following a trial at Coventry Crown Court, Mansha, of Edgbaston, and Tariq, of Walsall, were both found guilty of murder.

Mansha, who was also found guilty of possession of a bladed article, was jailed for 19 years while Tariq was ordered to serve at least nine years before being considered for parole.

Arif, 18, of Brandhall, Warley, who was convicted of manslaughter, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from our homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: “This case is really sad.

“It was a completely senseless attack that took a life and changed three more forever.

“My officers have worked tirelessly on the case; and although today’s verdict can never bring Sohail back, I am pleased that we have been able to secure justice for him and his family.

“My thoughts are with them at this time.”

Following the sentencing Mr Ali’s grieving family said: “We are pleased that the defendants were found guilty and sentenced today for the brutal crime they committed.“Sadly nothing can bring Sohail back to us.

“Sohail was murdered needlessly and his life has been stolen from him. The pain that we suffer from his loss is overwhelming.

“He will forever remain in our hearts.”

