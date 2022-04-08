Teenager who made ‘murder checklist’ jailed for plotting to kill boyfriend

A woman who created a sinister to-do list plotting the kidnap, torture and murder of her former lover has been jailed.

Sophie George, who was 18 at the time of the plot, was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The now 20-year-old of Highbrook Close, Brighton had arranged to be picked up by the 23-year-old victim on October 10 2020.

She then insisted that he drive her to a location where she collected two filled shopping bags.

Ms George “became insistent” the pair drive to a nearby park and “grabbed the wheel” several times, a statement by Sussex Police said.

When her victim resisted, Ms George pulled out a knife and threatened him.

The force added: “A struggle ensued as the pair left the van and fought in the street, during which the victim managed to throw the knife into a bush.

Sophie George’s ‘murder to-do list ((Sussex Police/PA))

“[Ms] George bit her victim’s finger down to the bone while he made a 999 call to the police, as did a watching member of the public.”

Police said that after officers arrested the defendant, they found the “sinister” contents of her bags.

He said these included “protective clothing, cleaning equipment such as bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife – all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes.”

Cleaning products as part of Sophie George’s ‘murder toolkit’ ((Sussex Police/PA))

A search of Ms George’s address also found a number of “to-do lists”, featuring plans including “drive to grave site”, “tourture (sic)”, and “walk him to site, kill and bury”.

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “This was a cold, pre-meditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover up the crime.

“I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing ‘to-do list’ were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody.

“I would like to thank the victim for his support in this investigation, the member of the public who called 999, and everyone involved – particularly Detective Paul Thomas, who was in charge of the investigation – for helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Teenager who made ‘murder checklist’ jailed for plotting to kill boyfriend