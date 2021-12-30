Teenager stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London.

Police officers went to the scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at 7.36 pm.

The victim’s family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made and police have asked anyone with information to call them via 101 quoting reference CAD 5443/30Dec.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

