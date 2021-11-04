A teenager has been charged with planning a far-right terror attack against potential targets including police stations, drag queens and “Muslim rape gangs”.

Luke Skelton appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with preparing acts of terrorism on Thursday.

The court heard that the 18-year-old, from Washington near Sunderland, had written a draft manifesto and “final note”.

He is also accused of researching explosive ingredients and identifying people and locations as potential targets.

The alleged preparation started on 1 October 2020 and continued until his arrest last month.

Mr Skelton was refused bail by Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate of England and Wales, and remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on 19 November.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Mr Skelton was arrested on 28 October as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism and charged on Wednesday.

Source Link Teenager charged with planning far-right terror attack targeting police, drag queens and ‘Muslim rape gangs’