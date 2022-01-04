Teenager charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Hillingdon, west London

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Hillingdon, west London.

The victim died from stab injuries on 30 December at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, despite efforts by paramedics to save him. He was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.

Another boy, also 16, is due to appear at Ealing Youth Court Tuesday on 4 January charged with his murder.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested the boy at an address in Hillingdon on Sunday after an investigation by homicide detective from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command into the fatal stabbing.

Police attended thr scene at Philpot’s Farm open space in Yiewsley, west London, after the 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A special post-mortem exam took place on 2 January, which concluded the cause of death as stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector, Jim Shirley, who lead the investigation, said: “Sadly, we have once again seen the tragic loss of a young life, taken away in such a violent act.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened.”

The murder in Yiewsley followed the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was pronounced dead following a stabbing in Croydon, south London just one hour earlier.

The double tragedy took the total number of teenage killings in the capital in 2021 to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

